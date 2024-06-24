494,972 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,876,000. Synopsys comprises about 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $595.60. 893,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

