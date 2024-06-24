3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.92. 1,203,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,045. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.