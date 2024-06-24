2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

2U Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. 2U has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -9.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 2U by 33.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

