250,000 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NuScale Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,258,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

