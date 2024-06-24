24,601 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after acquiring an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.03. 331,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,026. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.87 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP
Insider Activity at Medpace
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.