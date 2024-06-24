2,303 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 280,729 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

