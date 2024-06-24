13,293 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. RDA Financial Network owned 0.52% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BINC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

BINC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,409. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

