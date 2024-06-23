ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 9.9 %
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.91 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
