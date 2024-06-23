Zcash Price Hits $19.75 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $19.75 or 0.00030993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $322.46 million and approximately $35.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

