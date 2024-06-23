Zacks Research Comments on Terex Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE TEX opened at $53.50 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Terex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

