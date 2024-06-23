Zacks Research Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $212.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

