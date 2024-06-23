Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.24. Prothena has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $73.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $10,103,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

