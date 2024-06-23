Wrapped BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.68 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $931.68 million and approximately $61.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $588.61 or 0.00913066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

