WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $220.57 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.57 million and approximately $2.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002444 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005675 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02206385 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

