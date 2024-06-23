Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE WGO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3,893.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

