Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
WMB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.42.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 77,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
