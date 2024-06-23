Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

