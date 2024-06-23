West Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.51. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $185.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

