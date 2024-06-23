West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 348,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

