Werlinich Asset Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

