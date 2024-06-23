Werlinich Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.9% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,386,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 134,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.97. 3,022,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average is $243.48.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

