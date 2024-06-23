Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $19.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Mizuho cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 228,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

