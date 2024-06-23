Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.63 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

