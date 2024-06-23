Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after purchasing an additional 384,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,066,396,000 after buying an additional 298,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,332. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

