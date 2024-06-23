Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,405,182,131 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,354,719,091.62051. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02403365 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

