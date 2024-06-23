Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares in the last quarter. First American Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 2,618,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.