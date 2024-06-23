Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 10.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $47,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

