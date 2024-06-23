Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $183.11. 308,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

