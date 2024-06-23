Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Cut by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,924. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.