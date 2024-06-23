Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Reduced by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.32. 5,405,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.