Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 87,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.