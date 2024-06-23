Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Lifted by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1,135.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 109,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,147. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

