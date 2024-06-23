Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.