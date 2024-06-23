Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Raised by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 269,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

