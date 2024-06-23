Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

