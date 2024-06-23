Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $33,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EDV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.75. 234,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,796. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.