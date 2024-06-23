Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

