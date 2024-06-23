Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lessened by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 8.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $184.77. 691,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,683. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.