Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Lowered to $15.50

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VALE opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Vale has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.