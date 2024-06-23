Unique Wealth LLC Sells 95,278 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 2,139,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

