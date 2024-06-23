Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,970,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in Stryker by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $342.64. 1,837,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

