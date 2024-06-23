Unique Wealth LLC Invests $1.20 Million in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SDSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

