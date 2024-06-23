Unique Wealth LLC Has $31.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $31,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 2,119,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

