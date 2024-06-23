Unique Wealth LLC Buys 2,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $87.13. 3,345,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,480. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

