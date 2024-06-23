Unique Wealth LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. 117,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

