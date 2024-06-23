Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Hudson Acquisition I accounts for about 2.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Hudson Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUDA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Hudson Acquisition I by 5,696.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 168,088 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Acquisition I by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUDA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

