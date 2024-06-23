Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

PGR stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.19. 3,950,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

