Tuttle Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Roth Ch Acquisition V accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

