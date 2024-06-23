Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,746. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

