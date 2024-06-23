Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0735 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $484.52 million and $13.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00039653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,591,038,370 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

